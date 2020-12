As of 11:30 this morning, vaccinations at an old people’s home at Mesa Chorio began.

In a statement to CNA, Roulla Grigoriou, in charge of the center, said the procedure took place without any problems.

The old people who had decided to be vaccinated, meaning 20 out of the 27 residents of the center, were expecting the procedure impatiently.

She said that the old people had understood that the vaccination was the only weapon we have against the epidemic.

(philenews)