NewsLocalOld identity cards not bearing an expiry date to be abolished

Old identity cards not bearing an expiry date to be abolished

The Civil Registry and Migration Department announced that old identity cards that do not have an expiry date will be valid until 3 August 2026 and then will be abolished.

So, owners of these identity cards are asked to replace them by 3 August 2026.

This is mandatory and is in accordance of Regulation EU 2019/1157 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 20 June 2019 on strengthening the security of identity cards of Union citizens and of residence documents issued to Union citizens and their family members exercising their right of free movement

By gavriella
Previous articleMan wanted for written treats about murder (PHOTO)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros