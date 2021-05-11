Old GSP stadium to turn into a park (PHOTOS)

A new park will be established in the center of Nicosia offering to the citizens the change to relax in a pleasant environment that will combine greenery with restaurants, coffee shops, and shops.

The restructuring of the old GSP stadium into a park/square can now move after after the positive verdict of the Environmental Authority.

The budget of the project is around 19.7 million euros plus VAT and it will be co-funded by the European Union, the Nicosia Municipality and the state budget.

In general the project will include coffee shops, a restaurant, a bookshop, a gallery, an amphitheater, a square, little waterfalls, and two underground parking places.