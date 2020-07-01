Comfy sofas, classic decorations and a magic yard are creating this vibrant and welcoming place of Old Coffee Shop. This coffee shop reminds us our house or a place of our friends and therefore, we like it a lot. Here you can enjoy a hot chocolate with fresh cream and marshmallows, while at the back you can listen to some music of the 60s but also, hipster choices. The menu constitutes small snacks, for example, platters (cheese, mixed) but also, homemade dishes such as, quiche which it will become your favourite dish. You should not leave without trying the lime or chocolate cheesecake which it is distinguished from the choices of the desserts.

Agiou Georgiou, Maroni, 24332553, Friday, Saturday, Sunday 10:00-14:00, Wednesday to Sunday 18:00-23:00.