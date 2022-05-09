Old cemeteries are full and in disorder

Despite the fact that the old cemeteries of Konstantinou and Elenis in Pallouriotissa and in Strovolos have been full for years, burials continue from time to time, since interested parties can purchase a space in the corridors or on the pavements of the cemeteries. This is done not to help people but so that the church will have more income.

During a visit it is easily seen that even people with family graves cannot approach them without some effort. Furthermore, since inside paths are also full, hearses cannot approach to transfer the bodies for burial and forcibly this is done by hand, even stepping on other graves.

Even though the Municipalities of Nicosia and Strovolos have established new cemeteries to replace the old ones, which are practically full, the old ones are still used.