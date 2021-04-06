OKYPY spokesman: Increase in hospitalisations but situation manageable

Spokesman of the state health services organisation (OKYPY) Charalambos Charilaou has said that in the last few days, and especially since April 1, there has been an increase in the number of COVID19 patients admitted to public hospitals in Cyprus, but the situation is manageable.

In statements to CNA, he said that the number of COVID-19 patients in state hospitals had reached 210, while yesterday 196 were being treated, of whom 28 in the Intensive Care Unit and another 19 patients in the Increased Care Unit.

But he noted that the number of patients in the Intensive Care Units, remains stable.

Replying to questions, he said that the median age of patients has dropped from 70 years to 60 years, and younger people are receiving treatment. Currently, he said, there are patients in their 30s, 40s and 50s who are treated in the COVID19 wards.

He pointed out that the hospitalisation time of these people is shorter than that of much older patients.

The Spokesman said that the situation as manageable, noting that there is a plan in place and is evaluated daily. Concluding, he said that all OKYPY hospitals have opened COVID-19 wards.

Meanwhile, in statements to CNA, scientific director of the Famagusta and Larnaka General Hospitals Amalia Hadjiyianni said that during the last few days a large number of coronavirus cases has been diagnosed in the community, which may explain the increase in patient admissions to hospitals.

She added that on the positive side, elderly people are not hospitalised since they are protected through vaccinations.

Hadjiyianni said that the median age of the patients in the Famagusta General Hospital which functions as Reference Hospital for COVID19, is 61 years. The youngest patient is 31 years old and the oldest, who is a woman, is 90 years who was infected before she was able to be vaccinated.

