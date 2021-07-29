OKYPY: Situation in hospitals marginal but still manageable

Charlambos Charilaou, spokesman of the State Health Services Organization (OKYPY), said that there is an action plan to develop more beds, a plan that is in full progress but noted that even though the situation is marginal it is still manageable.

He noted that tomorrow Friday, the Paphos General Hospital is expected to join the battle with more than 40 beds for Covid patients, expressing hope that this will help the health system cope.

Charilaou added that currently efforts focus on preparing more beds in the ICUs, underlining that the number of intubated patients has increased a lot.

He said that currently there are almost 300 persons being treated for Covid-19 in hospitals, including 42 in ICUs.

He once again appealed to the people to get vaccinated because, as he said,this is the only way to get out of this difficult situation.