The State Health Service Organization (OKYpY) rejected two claims by a nurse of the Mental Health Services who claimed the incidents had taken place recently at the Mental Health Directory. According to the nurse, the first incident has to do with the possible sexual abuse of a resident and the second one with the use of cannabis by two members of the staff.

OKYpY categorically denied that these incidents are related with the Mental Health Directorate or with OKYpY.

(philenews)