OKYpY ready to face a third wave of COVID-19

The State Health Services Organization (OKYpY) stated ready to face a possible third wave of COVID-19. The Organization prepared a revised plan for the development of more beds and for the mobilization of more staff needed, asking at the same time, however, the people to be particularly careful and to take all necessary self-protection measures so that the situation will not get worse.

In a statement, OKYpY spokesman Charalambos Charilaou said the Organization has been prepared and is on the alert. The plan is providing for the worst-case scenario and will be presented to the Health Minister tomorrow.

Charilaou noted that after the relaxations today, it is expected that there will be more confirmed cases. However, he noted, that the encouraging fact is that most old people have been vaccinated.