OKYPY on death due to thromboembolic event

A 42-year-old woman who had been treated at the Nicosia General Hospital died. The woman had been vaccinated two months ago with the AstraZeneca vaccine, however, so far no yellow card has been completed.

As OKYPY spokesman Charalambos Charilaou said the relevant card is send to the Pharmaceutical Services so that the investigation of the incident will begin. Charilaou also said that as informed by the doctors a thromboeblolic event two months after the vaccination is not a classic case and has to be investigated.

Asked whether other people with side-effects from the vaccines are being treated in hospitals, he replied negatively.