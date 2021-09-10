Okypy focuses on specialized treatment plan for “long Covid” syndrome patients

The State Health Services Organization (Okypy) is in the process of setting up a specialized treatment plan at public hospitals in Cyprus for patients with “long Covid” syndrome.

Long Covid is a term to describe the effects of Covid-19 that continue for weeks or months beyond the initial illness.

Health experts define long Covid as lasting for more than 12 weeks, although some people consider symptoms that last more than eight weeks to be long Covid.

Okypy’s Costas Constantinou told Philenews: “We are exchanging views on this over the past couple of months focusing on the need to create a specialized treatment plan because we see people infected with the virus have long-covid syndrome symptoms and we must be ready to serve them.”

He also said that extreme tiredness is one of the most common symptoms of Long Covid and one of the most debilitating.

Some people are suffering from breathing problems and constantly feel as though they’re trying to catch their breath, similar to when exercising. Moving to perform routine daily activities increases breathlessness.

Muscle aches and joint pain has been described by many as the pain experienced with the flu, which makes movement of any kind very painful.