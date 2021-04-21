OKYpY: Extra doctors and beds to Limassol General Hospital

The State Health Services Organization (OKYpY) will proceed with providing extra beds and staff to the Limassol General Hospital.

According to a relevant announcement, the country’s epidemiological picture is getting worse and as a consequence of the high percentage of positivity in the community the hospitals of OKYpY have an increased number of COVID-19 patients.

In recent days, there has been an increased number of patients to the Limassol General Hospital so the state hospital will be provided with more doctors and beds.

The OKYpY’s operational plan is being evaluated and re-adjusted on a daily basis to respond to the ongoing changing conditions and increased needs.

From the beginning of the pandemic until today the state hospitals have treated more than 3,000 COVID-19 patients. Currently there are 280 patients.