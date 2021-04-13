OKYpY clashes with private hospitals again

NewsLocalOKYpY clashes with private hospitals again

Coronavirus: A round-up of the latest developments in Cyprus

The State Health Services Organization (OKYpY) keeps clashing with private hospitals. The number of patients in the state hospitals’ ICUs is increasing and as a result the available beds decrease. OKYpY is requesting the transfer of intubated patients who are not infected with COVID-19 to private hospitals, which however, are unwilling to receive them claiming that they are infected with other hospital multi-resistant pathogens and might infect the other patients.

The doctors of the private hospitals also claim that there have several patients with other health problems and have anyway received a large number of patients from state hospitals.

The OKYpY spokesman said that according to the health decree only urgent surgeries have to take place and as far as multi-resistant pathogens are concerned, each hospital must have a way of dealing with these.

By gavriella
