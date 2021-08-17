Officials still thinking about elementary school children wearing masks

NewsLocalOfficials still thinking about elementary school children wearing masks

A meeting at the Education Ministry in the presence of doctors and epidemiologists regarding the measures for the new school year has been completed.

According to information, there are different views regarding the possibility of the students of elementary schools wearing a mask with the Cyprus Pediatric Society being in favor of this measure.

The Education Minister will raise this issue during the meeting he will have tomorrow with the parents of elementary school children.

The frequency of rapid tests for the students of secondary education was also discussed and it seems that at the beginning they will take place every 72 hours and then maybe once a week.

By gavriella
