NewsLocalOfficials push Finance Minister Petrides for mayor of Nicosia

Officials push Finance Minister Petrides for mayor of Nicosia

While the campaign for the parliamentary elections was still in progress, local officials approached Finance Minister Konstantinos Petrides sounding him out on whether he would be willing to be a candidate for Nicosia mayor in the elections of December.

According to information, even though he is not very enthusiastic about the idea, he did not exclude it. It is noted that in case he left the Finance Ministry he would examine the possibility of a job in the private sector from where he has already received proposals.

However, as he said, no final decisions have been made.

Petrides seems to have been tired by his term in the government first as an Interior Minister and currently as a Minister of Finance. It its noted that he is the only Minister who is still in the government since 2013

By gavriella
Previous articlePyrgos Tyllirias residents satisfied with re-opening of crossing points
Next articleIoannis Vafeas Quartet at Technopolis, 20

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros