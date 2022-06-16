Official World Cup 2022 poster revealed

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 official poster was revealed on Wednesday (June 15) in an official ceremony at the Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar.

The poster revealed depicts a Qatari traditional headwear being thrown in the air, a celebratory move done by local fans watching soccer. Other elements included are a soccer ball and Arabic writing reading ‘Hayya,’ which translates to, ‘let’s go’.

The design was created by Virginia Commonwealth University in Qatar graduate, Bouthayna Al Muftah. The artist also produced seven additional posters that were showcased during the ceremony and are currenly displayed throughout the airport.

“The Ghitra (Arabic word for ‘traditional headwear’) raised in the air on the main poster, as you can see, is supposed to express also that feeling of how people celebrate a win. So, I wanted to show that in a kind of an indirect way to represent Qatar and just the feelings of joy,“ Al Muftah told Reuters after the ceremony.

A playoff on Tuesday (June 14) between the fourth-placed team in the CONCACAF region, Costa Rica, and the Oceania confederation winner, New Zealand, at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, brought to an end the qualifying campaign for the 2022 finals in Qatar, which run from November 21 – December 18.

(Reuters)