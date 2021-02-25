Official says vaccination process to be completed by end of September, beginning of October

Acting Director of Cyprus Nursing Services Administration, Evagoras Tampouris, said on Thursday that according to the Health Ministry`s planning, the vaccination process will be completed by the end of September or by the beginning of October.

Tampouris who visited the new vaccination centre in Paphos told journalists that a total of 68,870 people were vaccinated island-wide until Wednesday afternoon.

He called on citizens to proceed to their appointment for vaccination on time, adding that vaccines are available and will be renewed each week at the various vaccination centres.

Moreover, he noted that each citizen has the right to choose the vaccine he or she wants.

