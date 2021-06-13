NewsWorldOfferings for children who died at Brandon Indian Residential School

Offerings for children who died at Brandon Indian Residential School

Shoes are seen on a path leading to the former Brandon Indian Residential School where researchers, partnered with the Sioux Valley Dakota Nation, located 104 potential graves in Brandon, Manitoba, Canada, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes

Shoes are seen on a path leading to the former Brandon Indian Residential School where researchers, partnered with the Sioux Valley Dakota Nation, located 104 potential graves in Brandon, Manitoba, Canada, June 12, 2021.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articleFinland and Denmark Fans Chant ‘Christian Eriksen’ After Player’s Collapse

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros