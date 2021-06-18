OFF THE EATEN TRACK: Nicosia Walking&Tasting Tour

Here’s the city food tour in a nutshell…

Introduction to the city and welcome snack

Exploration with a true local and benefit from a bilingual guide



5 awesome taste stops

Opportunity to walk around the city and gain your bearings

3 hours of foodie fun

Information about Cypriot cuisine and its history

Get to know the city streets and discover places to eat & drink

Photo memories taken by your guide and then sent to you by email

Drafting a recommendation list of further places & tastes to try

Adjustable and suitable for vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free & dairy-free participants*

Small groups of no more than 10 participants on your tour

All food ordered by your tour guide is included

Bottled water included for each participant

Opportunity to order drinks & cocktails at each stop (at the participants expense)

Children 0-5yrs join free & 6-12yrs with 50% discount

A tour guide will meet you in the centre of town and begin with an introduction to the tour while you enjoy a tasty Cypriot treat. You’ll then be taken around the city on foot, stopping off at various establishments to taste local delicacies and discover the hidden culinary wonders that are often missed out by tourists.

This tour involves 5 stops which will be a combination of local snacks, home-made dishes and at least one dessert. You’ll have the opportunity to see the town and sights along the way whilst familiarising yourselves with the area and city layout. And of course we’ll be pointing out further delicious eating spots to help you decide on fantastic choices for your future meals during your trip.

Participants should expect to leave this tour comfortably full.

Getting the feel of a new place is only complete when you have sampled its local culinary delights! Whether you’re pressed for time or aiming to kill time, this 3hr taste session will introduce you to Cypriot cuisine during this value-for-money tour experience!

* If you have special dietary restrictions then you must contact us before booking so we can confirm your requirements can be met on the day you’d like to book.