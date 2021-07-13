OEV says no to employees without SafePass

In an announcement, the Cyprus Employers & Industrialists Federation (OEV) noted that it understands that the recent increase of Covid-19 confirmed cases constitutes a triple challenge for the protection of public health, the safeguarding of the endurance of the health system and the maintaining of business activity.

Referring to the Decree No.28 which has been published in the official Gazette, OEV says that all employees must have either a 72-hour negative rapid or PCR test, or a certificate of vaccination by the Republic or proof that they have had the virus.

Due to the above and in case any employees refuse to bring the relevant certificates to their employer, then then employer must not let the said persons come to work. If he does, then he is responsible for violating the provisions of the Decree.