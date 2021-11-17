NewsLocalOEV requests checking of illegal wedding venues

OEV requests checking of illegal wedding venues

Wedding
Wedding

Michalis Antoniou, Director General of OEV (Employers and Industrialists Federation) sent a letter to three Ministers and one Deputy Minister about the issue of illegal venues for weddings and christenings. Antoniou requested checks for eight such venues about which there is information that they are illegal.

As he said, all venues are operating in villages of the district of Nicosia.

He pointed out that the Federation’s main target is the safety and health of citizens as well as the healthy competition among businesses.

By gavriella
Previous articleProcedure to include additional ER Departments, Private Hospitals to GESY frozen
Next articleMinisters of Education of France, Italy, Cyprus, Greece cooperate to promote Latin and ancient Greek

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros