OEV requests checking of illegal wedding venues

Michalis Antoniou, Director General of OEV (Employers and Industrialists Federation) sent a letter to three Ministers and one Deputy Minister about the issue of illegal venues for weddings and christenings. Antoniou requested checks for eight such venues about which there is information that they are illegal.

As he said, all venues are operating in villages of the district of Nicosia.

He pointed out that the Federation’s main target is the safety and health of citizens as well as the healthy competition among businesses.