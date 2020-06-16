in-cyprus Oenogastronomical weekend

Oenogastronomical weekend

Vlassides (Koilani), Zambartas (Agios Amvrosios) and Tsiakkas (Pelendri) wineries invite you to a gastronomic weekend on 20th and 21st June 2020.
Each winery will offer you to taste wines of limited production that are not available in the market. This is a rare opportunity to taste and purchase these exclusive wines.
The wines will be served with canapés that are prepared specially using Cypriot ingredients as a base, to match the flavour of each one of the wines.
This is a novel experience that will broaden your gastronomic horizons in a fun and educational way.

The wine presentations at each winery will be held at the following time slots:
11:00 – 12:00 , 12:30 – 13:30 , 14:00 – 15:00 and 15:30 – 16:30

Because of the health & safety measures, the wineries can host a smaller number of guests so please contact the 3 wineries in advance to book your place. There is a chance that participation will not be possible if you do not book before your visit.

You can book your seat by calling each winery mentioning:

• The day and time slot you wish to attend.
• The number of people.

There is a 10 euro charge per person which will be deducted from your invoice in case you buy wines at the end of the wine presentation.

We suggest visiting all 3 wineries since this is a rare and unique occasion.

www.vlasideswinery.com Koilani 4776 , T: 97 789560
www.zambartaswineries.com Agios Amvrosios 4710, Τ: 25 942424
www.tsiakkaswinery.com Pelendri 4878, Τ: 25 991080

By Andreas Nicolaides
Previous articleTwo linear parks for Paphos
Next articleProtaras venue at centre of Kataklysmos row to reopen

Top Stories

Business

BSM and CMMI on a “True North 72” heading for cooperation on maritime innovation

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  International ship manager Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) and the Cyprus Marine and Maritime Institute (CMMI) have signed an MoU to launch a game-changing initiative...
Read more
Local

Concrete bridge near Lemba a threat to endangered eels

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    A small concrete bridge recently built over a stream near Lemba is blocking eels from swimming upstream, Angelos Nicolaou reports for Phileleftheros. The Chlorakas Cultural...
Read more
Local

Protaras venue at centre of Kataklysmos row to reopen

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Nava, the Protaras venue booked by police for breaking decrees to contain the spread of coronavirus over four consecutive days over the Kataklysmos weekend,...
Read more
in-cyprus

Oenogastronomical weekend

Andreas Nicolaides -
Vlassides (Koilani), Zambartas (Agios Amvrosios) and Tsiakkas (Pelendri) wineries invite you to a gastronomic weekend on 20th and 21st June 2020. Each winery will offer...
Read more
Local

Two linear parks for Paphos

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Paphos took another step towards the creation of two linear parks with the presentation of the study at a special meeting on Monday evening. Paphos...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Celebrity chef shares recipe for ‘Kalon Prama’ (video)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Celebrity Greek-Cypriot chef Loulla Astin based in Manchester has shared her delicious recipe for semolina cake -- 'Kalon Prama' with the internet through a...
Read more
Local Food

Afelia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cubes of tender, pork meat (shoulder or belly pork) are marinated in wine, coriander seeds, olive oil and bay leaves and seasoned with salt...
Read more
Local Food

Octopus in red wine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash the octopus thoroughly and place in the pressure cooker with the whole onion, the cloves and the peppercorns. Add 1/3 cup water (so...
Read more
Local Food

Cyprus potato salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Try this warm Cyprus potato and tomato salad with feta and oregano for a classic taste of the Mediterranean! Ingredients Serves: 4 4 large Cypriot potatoes, scrubbed...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

in-cyprus

President Anastasiades discusses Covid-19 response with Austrian Chancellor

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  President Nicos Anastasiades and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz discussed the positive signs in both countries with regard to the coronavirus outbreak that enables the...
Read more
in-cyprus

Cyprus’ beaches have the best water quality in the EU

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Cyprus had the highest proportion of bathing sites with excellent water quality in the European Union with 99.1.%, according to a report by the...
Read more
in-cyprus

15 police members charged in Metaxas murders case

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Fifteen police officers charged with dereliction of duty in connection with the Mitsero serial murders case have given their reply, president of the independent...
Read more
in-cyprus

Cyprus’ unemployment in April rises to 8.9%

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Cyprus' unemployment in April rose to 8.9% from 6.7% the previous month and 7.5% in the same month the previous year, according to figures...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros