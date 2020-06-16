Oenogastronomical weekend

Vlassides (Koilani), Zambartas (Agios Amvrosios) and Tsiakkas (Pelendri) wineries invite you to a gastronomic weekend on 20th and 21st June 2020.
Each winery will offer you to taste wines of limited production that are not available in the market. This is a rare opportunity to taste and purchase these exclusive wines.
The wines will be served with canapés that are prepared specially using Cypriot ingredients as a base, to match the flavour of each one of the wines.
This is a novel experience that will broaden your gastronomic horizons in a fun and educational way.
The wine presentations at each winery will be held at the following time slots:
11:00 – 12:00 , 12:30 – 13:30 , 14:00 – 15:00 and 15:30 – 16:30
Because of the health & safety measures, the wineries can host a smaller number of guests so please contact the 3 wineries in advance to book your place. There is a chance that participation will not be possible if you do not book before your visit.
You can book your seat by calling each winery mentioning:
• The day and time slot you wish to attend.
• The number of people.
There is a 10 euro charge per person which will be deducted from your invoice in case you buy wines at the end of the wine presentation.
We suggest visiting all 3 wineries since this is a rare and unique occasion.
www.vlasideswinery.com Koilani 4776 , T: 97 789560
www.zambartaswineries.com Agios Amvrosios 4710, Τ: 25 942424
www.tsiakkaswinery.com Pelendri 4878, Τ: 25 991080