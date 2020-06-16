Oenogastronomical weekend

Vlassides (Koilani), Zambartas (Agios Amvrosios) and Tsiakkas (Pelendri) wineries invite you to a gastronomic weekend on 20th and 21st June 2020.

Each winery will offer you to taste wines of limited production that are not available in the market. This is a rare opportunity to taste and purchase these exclusive wines.

The wines will be served with canapés that are prepared specially using Cypriot ingredients as a base, to match the flavour of each one of the wines.

This is a novel experience that will broaden your gastronomic horizons in a fun and educational way.

The wine presentations at each winery will be held at the following time slots:

11:00 – 12:00 , 12:30 – 13:30 , 14:00 – 15:00 and 15:30 – 16:30

Because of the health & safety measures, the wineries can host a smaller number of guests so please contact the 3 wineries in advance to book your place. There is a chance that participation will not be possible if you do not book before your visit.

You can book your seat by calling each winery mentioning:

• The day and time slot you wish to attend.

• The number of people.

There is a 10 euro charge per person which will be deducted from your invoice in case you buy wines at the end of the wine presentation.

We suggest visiting all 3 wineries since this is a rare and unique occasion.

www.vlasideswinery.com Koilani 4776 , T: 97 789560

www.zambartaswineries.com Agios Amvrosios 4710, Τ: 25 942424

www.tsiakkaswinery.com Pelendri 4878, Τ: 25 991080