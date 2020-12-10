OELMEK: Confirmed cases increase in Gymnasiums

In statements to CNA, Themis Polyviou, President of the Teachers’ Association OELMEK, said that confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gymnasiums are getting more and more.

Asked to comment on the measures that the government announced to combat the pandemic, Polyviou said that the OELMEK Central Council will convene today to discuss the measures, among other things.

He noted that they had expected that Gymnasiums would also close and that lesson would continue through e-learning. He added that Lyceums are trying to get ready for e-learning since there are still many problems since many children still do not have laptops.

He also said that next week, the Association will have a meeting with the Education Minister to discuss the measures and also raise the problem of Gymnasiums. They will also discuss the issue of exams every four months since OELMEK believes that a plan B’ should be implemented due to the situation.

(CNA)