Odyssey earns 2021 ‘Great Place to Work®’ certification

For the second consecutive year, Odyssey received the ‘Great Place to Work®’ certification after a methodical and meticulous evaluation carried out by Great Place to Work® Cyprus.

This certification is based on a direct, anonymous and confidential evaluation by the company’s staff through a questionnaire about their experience in relation to their work environment.

This recognition highlights Odyssey’s commitment to innovation through preserving its culture, its values ​​and a work environment where everyone’s voice matters, and where everyone can learn, create and evolve.

