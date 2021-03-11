Insider Business Odyssey becomes ISO 9001:2015 certified

Odyssey announces that it has been recently certified with the ISO 9001:2015 industry standard. This latest certification signifies Odyssey’s commitment to delivering top-quality solutions and services to its customers.

The ISO 9001 certification is acknowledged as the most recognized standard in quality management. It offers an ideal structure that empowers organizations to meet their service quality objectives in serving the needs of their customers and stakeholders, within statutory and regulatory requirements. Therefore, in a continually changing and challenging environment such as the cybersecurity landscape, Odyssey ensures that our service quality remains a constant.

“Odyssey’s certification with the ISO 9001:2015 is yet another proof of our unceasing commitment in not only meeting but exceeding our customers’ expectations. It demonstrates that quality of service is always at the core of our business approach.”

Dimitris Mouzakitis, Governance, Compliance & Risk Management Manager, Odyssey

It is worth noting that Odyssey is also certified with the ISO 27001:2013 Information Security Management standard and accredited by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) as a Qualified Security Assessor (QSA).

About Odyssey

Odyssey is a regional leader in Information Security & Risk Management, aiming at empowering organizations to securely conduct their business in a dynamically expanding and increasingly perilous information-threat landscape.

Its 360˚ approach to information security management encompasses a complete range of (beyond) Advisory Services, Integrated Solutions, as well as Managed Security Services, all delivered by its uniquely qualified blend of cybersecurity consultants and engineers who share a passion for information security and service excellence.

https://www.odysseycs.com

