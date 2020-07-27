Taste of Cyprus Local Food Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil

2 medium onions, chopped fine

1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole)

3/4 cup dry red wine

1/3 cup vinegar

2 bay leaves

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Method:

Step 1:

Pour the olive oil into a large pot and set the heat to medium. Add the onions and sautee until they soften, about 8-10 minutes.

Step 2:

Reduce the heat to medium-low and add the octopus, wine, bay leaves, salt and pepper. Cover and let the mixture heat for 10 minutes.

Step 3:

Set the heat to low and simmer for 40 minutes. The octopus needs to become tender but not fully cooked.

Step 4:

When done cooking, remove the bay leaves.

Step 5:

Cut the octopus into smaller pieces and place in a serving dish.

Step 6:

Pour the leftover liquid over the octopus.

 

 

 

By Andreas Nicolaides
