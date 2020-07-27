Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Ingredients:
1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil
2 medium onions, chopped fine
1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole)
3/4 cup dry red wine
1/3 cup vinegar
2 bay leaves
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Method:
Step 1:
Pour the olive oil into a large pot and set the heat to medium. Add the onions and sautee until they soften, about 8-10 minutes.
Step 2:
Reduce the heat to medium-low and add the octopus, wine, bay leaves, salt and pepper. Cover and let the mixture heat for 10 minutes.
Step 3:
Set the heat to low and simmer for 40 minutes. The octopus needs to become tender but not fully cooked.
Step 4:
When done cooking, remove the bay leaves.
Step 5:
Cut the octopus into smaller pieces and place in a serving dish.
Step 6:
Pour the leftover liquid over the octopus.