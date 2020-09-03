Occupied areas in a panic as prices of food rocketed due to the pandemic

A report entitled “Prices have gone through the roof, citizens with no way out” was published by the Turkish newspaper “Kibris”. It refers to a price survey, conducted by the newspaper, on 34 products of which 27 marked a considerable increase in prices.

The report says that this is due to the pandemic and the current exchange value of the Turkish Lira (TRY).

Among the 34 products surveyed, what stands out is the price of tea, which increased by 11 TRY. The sale price pre-pandemic was 23 TRY while today it is 34 TRY.

As far as beans go their price increased by 4 TRY while lentils are now up from 9 TRY to 13.75 TRY.

Lamb’s meat went up from 112 TRY in April, to retailing for 129 TRY now.