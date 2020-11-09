Occupational therapists, dentists to join National Health System

The Health Insurance Organization announced that the registration of health providers to the National Health System will be done gradually.

Consequently, as of Wednesday 11 November occupational therapists and dentists can start submitting their applications for registration to the National Health System.

All interested parties must proceed with a written application and the application will be submitted online through the link www.gesy.org.cy.

For more information, those interested can either call the National Health System’s call line 17000 (free call), visit the website of the Health Insurance Organization or send email to [email protected].

(philenews)