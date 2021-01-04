Occupancy at Reference Hospital almost 100%

The occupancy of the Famagusta General Hospitals, which operates as a reference establishment for patients with COVID-19 almost reached 100%, hospital director Amalia Hadjigianni said.

She added that currently there are 74 patients, which is the biggest number since the beginning of the pandemic.

She noted that more than 20 of the patients, most of them over 65 years of age, are critical.

In reply to a relevant question, Hadjigianni said that COVID-19 is causing serious pneumonia even to people without underlying conditions, or very young people.

(philenews)