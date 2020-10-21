Objections over only one woman on Deputy Ministry of Culture’s advisory group

Only one woman is part of the fledgling 16-member advisory committee on the establishment of a Deputy Ministry of Culture in Cyprus and this has raised objections.

The most loud one came from ruling Disy deputy Anita Demetriou who said in a tweet on Wednesday that the body’s set-up is not as gender representative as it should be.

“It is unacceptable that half of the population is not represented. There are equally capable women in the spectrum of culture in Cyprus and deserve to hold key positions,” she also wrote.

The advisory group includes academics with relevant specializations and personalities from the field of arts and literature.

(Philenews)