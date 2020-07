A beautiful traditional house with a cool, paved garden, which serves traditional Cypriot meze with the personal touches of the owner and chef Nicos Nicolettou.

Wooden tables and chairs, a friendly atmosphere and a wood-fired oven where roast lamb is cooked every Friday and Saturday.

Address: Dherynia, 2 Athenon, 5380, Famagusta Tel: +357 23827700 Open: Daily, afternoon-evening, Closed on Sunday. Price: €20 – €25