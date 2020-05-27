News World Nuts and bolts of plan to restart EU's stuttering economy

Nuts and bolts of plan to restart EU’s stuttering economy

FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a news conference after an EU summit on the coronavirus crisis held by videolink, in Brussels, Belgium April 23, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

The European Union’s executive on Wednesday proposed a blueprint for the bloc’s next budget and a linked coronavirus Recovery Fund to provide a massive stimulus to the continent’s coronavirus-battered economy.

Here are the main elements of the plan:

* HOW MUCH MONEY WOULD BE AVAILABLE

The European Commission proposed a 1.1 trillion euros budget for the bloc for 2021-27 and an attached Recovery Fund worth 750 billion euros – 500 billions of that would be made available as free grants and the rest as repayable loans to member states.

Together, the money would leverage 1.85 trillion euros worth of investments to help kickstart growth.

* WHEN WILL IT START FLOWING

The Commission wants to start doling out money from September based on changes to the current EU budget, and step up the stimulus spending for two years from 2021 when the new joint budget and the Recovery Fund kick in properly.

* WHO BENEFITS & UNDER WHAT CONDITIONS

The money will go directly to member states and, as guarantees for the European Investment Bank, to companies.

Some money will go as free grants to the usual EU budget programmes, including development aid and farm subsidies. Other funds will be available to member states as loans based on recovery and reforms plans they would pitch to Brussels.

Boosting the EU‘s green and digital capacities are the key objectives. Access to funds would also be conditional on upholding the rule of law.

* WHO WILL REPAY DEBT & WHEN

New money would come from unprecedented mass borrowing by the Commission against the EU budget.

The Commission proposed bond maturities of up to 30 years. It would start covering interest from the bloc’s 2021-27 budget and repay the capital by 2058.

Resources for that would come from the bloc’s budgets from 2028 that are replenished with the usual fees from member states, some existing EU taxes as well as new levies the Commission eyes on CO2 emissions, digital transactions or imports carbon footprint.

* WHAT NEXT

The Commission’s plan needs to win unanimous backing of all the 27 EU member states, as well as the European Parliament. National EU leaders will discuss it at a summit planned for June 18-19 though any final deal is likely to take longer.

* PROBLEMS

There remain many divisive around how the stimulus money will be raised and spent, which means that weeks or months of horse-trading lie ahead and the final EU coronavirus recovery package may end up differing from Wednesday’s proposals.

Some elements of the blueprint would also require a tricky further ratification by national parliaments.

(Reuters)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleWithout tourists, Europe’s luxury shops struggle to reopen in style
Next articleRyanair’s holiday bookings surge, sees UK dropping quarantine

Top Stories

Local

EU border agency Frontex helps Cyprus fly back 107 Georgian nationals

Josephine Koumettou -
EU security agency Frontex said on Wednesday that it has supported Cyprus in the return of 107 Georgian nationals from Larnaca, the first such...
Read more
Local

With tourism hammered by lockdown, Cyprus expects July comeback

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Cyprus hopes to regain lost ground in its tourism sector from July and expects to be able to re-admit British and Russian visitors by...
Read more
Local

Beauty of Cyprus captured on video

Bouli Hadjioannou -
As we emerge from lockdown, a new video posted by Romos Kotsonis on the Facebook page of Cyprus From Above  - Romos Kotsonis Photography...
Read more
Local

Foster families needed for 500 children

Josephine Koumettou -
Around 500 underage children are currently in the care of Social Welfare Services, many of whom were either removed from their families due to...
Read more
World

Ryanair’s holiday bookings surge, sees UK dropping quarantine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Ryanair expects Britain to join other European nations in dropping COVID-19 quarantine plans in the coming weeks, its CEO told Reuters on Wednesday, as...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Traditional salads that will blow your mind away

Andreas Nicolaides -
This traditional salads will make you actually love salads! Cyprus may be famous for souvla and kleftiko but if you try the traditional salads with...
Read more
Local Food

Honey Balls

Bouli Hadjioannou -
As you stroll down Onasagorou street in the old city of Nicosia and suddenly feel the need for something sweet, follow the smell of...
Read more
Local Food

Octopus with Oregano

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: (Serves 4) 1 kg octopus ½ tsp dry oregano Pepper 3 tbsp olive oil 2 tbsp vinegar or lemon juice Preparation: Clean the octopus thoroughly under cold running water. Place the octopus...
Read more
Local Food

Fish meatballs

Bouli Hadjioannou -
In a bowl, mix the finely chopped onion and parsley. Boil the fish, cut into small pieces and add to the bowl. Add salt...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Ryanair’s holiday bookings surge, sees UK dropping quarantine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Ryanair expects Britain to join other European nations in dropping COVID-19 quarantine plans in the coming weeks, its CEO told Reuters on Wednesday, as...
Read more
World

Without tourists, Europe’s luxury shops struggle to reopen in style

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  As European luxury shopping capitals from Paris to Milan slowly emerge from coronavirus lockdowns, stores are reopening to a trickle of customers, and virtually...
Read more
World

Border closures, pre-travel tests of little use against COVID-19 spread – EU agency

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Border closures do little to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the European Union's public health agency said, as EU states weigh lifting some travel...
Read more
World

France bans hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The French government on Wednesday cancelled a decree allowing hospital doctors to administer hydroxychloroquine as a treatment to patients suffering severe forms of COVID-19,...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros