Nurses protest about the situation at the Athalassa Hospital

Human Rights Ombudsman: 'Athalassa Hospital unfit to house patients'

In an announcement today, the Council of Nurses expressed the view that the lack of proper building infrastructure to house the patients at the Athalassa Hospital is creating problems of occupancy in the rooms and as a result some patients end up sleeping on couches or even on the floor.

The Council denounced these practices that indicate the complete indifference of the state to solve this serious problem. They also stressed the need to protect both the patients and the nurses that are doing what they can to offer quality care to the patients.

The Council also expressed hope that the relevant officials will do their best to provide a solution to this problem.

