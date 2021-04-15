NewsLocalNurses of Athalassa Hospital protest outside Parliament

Nurses of Athalassa Hospital protest outside Parliament

Just before the beginning of the House Health Committee meeting, nurses of the Athalassa Psychiatric Hospital staged a protest outside Parliament.

They said that occupancy at the Athalassa Hospital has exceeded 130% and this cannot continue. Problems must be solved immediately and services to mentally ill patients have to be upgraded.

They also noted that due to the pandemic the patients have increased, adding that no measures are taken.

They gave memos to the President of the relevant House Committee, asking the government to proceed with deeds because mentally ill patients cannot wait.

By gavriella
