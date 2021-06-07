Nurses members of PASYNO trade union protest outside Health Ministry

Nurses, members of PASYNO trade union will today go on a 12-hour strike aiming to protest against the disciplinary research that the Health Minister has ordered against five nurses of Athalassa Hospital who refused to treat a patient with Covid-19, protesting that the health protocol and security for the patient and themselves was not respected.

PASYNO noted that the decision was made by the trade union and the nurses were following its orders, however, the Health Minister decided to take measures against its members.

On the other hand, the Minister said the disciplinary research has to take place because it is intervention in the work of justice and violates the principles of proper administration.