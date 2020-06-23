News Local Nurses call off strike after agreement with Okypi

Nurses call off strike after agreement with Okypi

ER nurses at state hospitals to strike for two hours on Wednesday

 

Nurses have called off tomorrow’s 24 hour strike after reaching an in principle agreement with the state state health services organisation (Okypi) on staffing.

Theodoros Petelis of the nurses’ union Pasyno said that Okypi had agreed to the union’s demand that new appointments be made over a shorter time period.

The breakthrough came after last ditch talks which carried on into the early evening.

Under the agreement, 160 nurses will be appointed as a first step and another 145 will be hired between September and February.

Nurses to strike tomorrow over staff shortages

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleRock band Queen get postage stamp of approval (photos)

Top Stories

Local

Nurses call off strike after agreement with Okypi

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Nurses have called off tomorrow's 24 hour strike after reaching an in principle agreement with the state state health services organisation (Okypi) on staffing. Theodoros...
Read more
World

Rock band Queen get postage stamp of approval (photos)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    British postage stamps which often portray the monarch will honour a different Queen in a new Royal Mail series - the veteran rock band...
Read more
Local

Two new Covid-19 cases, total now 990

Josephine Koumettou -
Another two people, of whom one pregnant woman, have tested positive for coronavirus after a total of 1067 tests, the Health Ministry said on...
Read more
Local

Government’s five economic support schemes published

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The government's five new, targeted schemes to support employees, businesses and the unemployed for the period June 13 to June 30, 2020 have been...
Read more
World

Trump urges arrests after statue targeted near White House

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  U.S. President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans in Congress on Tuesday angrily decried efforts to remove statues and other memorials that activists consider...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Teratsia chicken

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the carob twigs, and place in an ovenproof dish or pan. Wash and dry the chicken, season it well and then place...
Read more
Local Food

Hiromeri

Bouli Hadjioannou -
For a taste of the real Cyprus, you should try a glass of wine or perhaps the fiery spirit zivania accompanied by one or...
Read more
Local Food

Kaseri saganaki

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cut the cheese into slices around 3x6cm and 1cm thick. Mix cumin and corn flour and coat the cheese in it. Keep to one...
Read more
Local Food

‘Varosiotiki’ salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Salads were traditionally one of the dishes ‘dominating’ the Cypriot table. The ‘Varosiotiki’ salad, a recipe by chef Ermis Panayiotou, can easily be the...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Two new Covid-19 cases, total now 990

Josephine Koumettou -
Another two people, of whom one pregnant woman, have tested positive for coronavirus after a total of 1067 tests, the Health Ministry said on...
Read more
Local

Government’s five economic support schemes published

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The government's five new, targeted schemes to support employees, businesses and the unemployed for the period June 13 to June 30, 2020 have been...
Read more
Local

Committee set up for special permits for entry to Republic

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A committee has been set up to examine requests for special permission to enter the Republic of Cyprus for persons who are travelling from...
Read more
Local

Hundreds cross in Nicosia as government makes representations to UN on Pyrgos-Limnitis

Josephine Koumettou -
The Cyprus government has made the necessary representations to the United Nations with regard to the policy of the Turkish Cypriot puppet regime in...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros