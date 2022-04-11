Numerous Covid-19 restrictions in Cyprus relaxed as of Monday

As from Monday, a number of Covid-19 restrictions are relaxed following approval last week by the island’s Cabinet.

These range from the end of outdoor mask mandates to a SafePass no longer being required in most work settings.

Specifically, the SafePass is no longer required in work settings – apart from healthcare workers in hospitals, clinics and those in care homes.

But the test-to-stay programme will be extended to students for extracurricular activities.

The SafePass will no longer be required at businesses serving the public – understood to be places such as banks – as well as government departments, archaeological sites, museums, galleries, fares, construction sites and so on.

Cinemas and theatres may return to one hundred per cent capacity.

Patients in hospitals are permitted one visitor at a time provided they have a 24-hour rapid test.

Businesses and government departments are advised to have remote working adjusted to 25 per cent of staff, where possible.

Camping trips – presumably organised by schools and the scouts body – are given the green light provided a SafePass is presented.

At the same time, solation requirements are also amended as of Monday.

Specifically, those who test positive can end their isolation without the need to take a rapid test on the seventh day provided that they have no active symptoms.

They can end isolation earlier, on the fifth day, if they have a negative PCR test which is paid for by the individual. There are some exceptions for healthcare workers.

Close contacts of a person who tested positive also have their isolation period reduced.

They will now isolate for five days instead of seven, provided that they have no active symptoms. They will have to take rapid tests on the third and fifth day from the date of contact.