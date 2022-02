Evagoras Tambouris, alternate director of Health Services, said that the number of vaccinations in recent days has been clearly reduced.

Speaking to state broadcaster, Mr. Tambouris said that the number of daily vaccinations is now around 4,000 compared to 12,000 before the Christmas holidays.

He also said that 97.9% of the adult population of Cyprus has had the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 84.3% both doses.