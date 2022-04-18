Number of physiotherapy sessions to cerebral palsy patients increases

The number of physiotherapy sessions via GESY to cerebral palsy patients of all ages will increase and the Health Insurance Organization agreed that once the program is completed by the end of June, the new program will be re-evaluated and adjusted to the real needs of each patient.

More specifically, it was agreed that:

Children aged 0-6 will be entitled to 96 session yearly.

Children aged 6-12 will be entitled to 60 session yearly.

Children aged 12-18 will be entitled to 48 session yearly.

Children/adults 18-25 will be entitled to 24 session yearly.

For adults over 25 there is no number of sessions and the committee will discuss the issue at a future meeting.