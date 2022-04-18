NewsLocalNumber of physiotherapy sessions to cerebral palsy patients increases

Number of physiotherapy sessions to cerebral palsy patients increases

Physiotherapy
Physiotherapy

The number of physiotherapy sessions via GESY to cerebral palsy patients of all ages will increase and the Health Insurance Organization agreed that once the program is completed by the end of June, the new program will be re-evaluated and adjusted to the real needs of each patient.

More specifically, it was agreed that:

Children aged 0-6 will be entitled to 96 session yearly.

Children aged 6-12 will be entitled to 60 session yearly.

Children aged 12-18 will be entitled to 48 session yearly.

Children/adults 18-25 will be entitled to 24 session yearly.

For adults over 25 there is no number of sessions and the committee will discuss the issue at a future meeting.

By gavriella
Previous articleMan with a hunting gun at Emba incidents wanted
Next articleEcologists complain about cutting of 30 healthy trees

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros