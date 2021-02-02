Number of patients with COVID-19 at Reference Hospital greatly reduced

A 27-year-old man is the youngest patient of COVID-19 currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital which is operating as a Reference establishment for coronavirus, Amalia Hatzigianni, Scientific Director of the General Hospitals of Larnaca – Famagusta said.

She said that the day is a very pleasant one since only 38 are being treated at the hospital, including three in the Increased Care Unit, while 5-6 patients are expected to leave since they are doing fine.

She added that the fact that Cyprus’s epidemiological image is improved is good but no relaxations must take place. All citizens have to respect the measures issued by the Health Ministry and each one of us must take personal hygiene measures.

(philenews/CNA)