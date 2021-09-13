NewsLocalNumber of nuns being infected by Covid-19 virus, increases

Number of nuns being infected by Covid-19 virus, increases

The chain of Covid-19 confirmed cases found at the Monastery of Agios Minas at Kato Drys, of Larnaca district proved to be bigger than expected. According to the Health Ministry, the problem might have started after some tourists visited the monastery in August.

Speaking to state broadcaster, Valentinos Silverstros, head of the Health Ministry’s tracing unit, said that our of the 12 nuns at the specific monastery, 11 tested positive.

He also said that recently the tracing unit records patients regarding priests and nuns and noted that in the last few days, three priests have also tested positive. He clarified that they are in three different churches in Limassol and do not seem to be related.

