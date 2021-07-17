928 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, positivity rate at 1.27%

The Health Ministry on Saturday announced 928 new Covid-19 cases all across Cyprus but no deaths. The positivity rate is 1.27%.

The new cases – out of 72,874 PCR and rapid antigen tests carried out – takes the overall number of confirmed infections to 90,338.

At the same time, hospitalisations have risen to 203 with 54 patients in serious condition – 20 of them are intubated and a further 34 in Intensive Care Units.

The Ministry said that 90.2 per cent of those in hospital have no history of vaccination.

As for the new infection cases, 7,032 of the total of 72,874 were by the molecular method (PCR) and 65,842 by the antigen rapid test.

In particular: