Number of Cypriots travelling abroad records significant annual increase in June 2021

A total number of 35.361 residents of Cyprus returned from a trip abroad in June 2021, compared to 11.726 in the corresponding month last year, recording an increase of 201,6% and 74,4% decrease compared to June 2019.

According to the Statistical Service of Cyprus, the main countries from which the residents of Cyprus returned in June 2021, were Greece with 46,1%, the United Kingdom with 9,9% and Russia with 5,5%.

The statistics for June 2021 were obtained from processing of the data of the electronic platform “Cyprus Flight Pass”. Due to issues that arose from the self-declared information provided by the passengers, it was not possible to provide a more extensive analysis.