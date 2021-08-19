Number of COVID patients in ICUs remains high but stable

Cyprus` State Health Services Organisation (SHSO) said Thursday that the number of COVID19 patients in hospitals in the last days remains stable and there is even some reduction in their number, adding that on the other hand, the number of COVID and post COVID patients in the Intensive Care Units remains high but stable.

It says that both the management and the operational team are in cooperation with all the directorates of the Organisation and are taking the necessary measures for availability of beds, based on the action plan prepared at the beginning of the pandemic.

In addition, it is pointed out that preparations have been done ahead of autumn.

Finally, it is noted that despite the difficult circumstances, hospitals and the Organisation`s staff are making every effort and take every necessary action to better manage the health crisis.