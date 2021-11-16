NewsLocalNumber of Covid patients in ICUs doubles in just 10 days

Number of Covid patients in ICUs doubles in just 10 days

Covid
Covid

The island’s State Health Services Organisation (Okypy) has turned to the private sector for help as the number of seriously ill people from Covid-19 doubled in just 10 days.

This is what Philenews reported on Tuesday, adding that Okypy will also draw up a plan on the basis of which to take decisions to address the rising epidemiological indicators.

All this was decided on Monday at a meeting on the pandemic between the Health Minster and scientists advising the government on Covid-19.

Latest data provided shows that there were 67 patients hospitalized with coronavirus on November 8 and a week later the number rose to 85.

At the same time, the increased occupancy in Intensive Care Units is more indicative of the situation. On November 8, the number of patients in ICUs was 13 and on Monday, that is a week later, it rose to 26.

Okypy expects that in the next few days the number of hospitalized people may become three-digit again.

Nonetheless, no decision to tighten existing restrictions or add new measures was taken – for now.

Health authorities will focus on further spreading the message that vaccination is more than essential. And that this is the only way to curb the spread.

By Annie Charalambous
