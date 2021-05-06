Number of COVID patients in hospital is high but stable

Charalambos Charilaou, spokesman of the State Health Services of Organization (OKYPY), said that even though there is a large number of COVID-19 patients in public hospitals, the number has stabilized and there is even a slight decrease.

At the same time he expressed hope that there will be further decrease over the coming days.

He noted that the same phenomenon is seen at the Increased Care Units where the number of patients is high but stable.

He added that the situation is now manageable and there is an action plan which is in progress.

Additionally he said that the average age of the patients in hospital is 58.6, 10 years less than the previous period of the pandemic, meaning January-February 2021.