Number of Covid confirmed cases at primary schools much bigger

NewsLocalNumber of Covid confirmed cases at primary schools much bigger

Masks
According to the Marios Stylianides, Director of Primary Education, the number of Covid-19 confirmed cases at primary schools is much bigger than the figure announced.

Speaking to state radio, he explained that the number of confirmed cases announced for the primary schools derives from the rapid tests that take place at schools so the overall number is much bigger.

He also noted that as of Monday and on a weekly basis, there will be units carrying our rapid tests in 330 primary schools while instructions about the new measures will also be sent.

Michalis Anastasiades, President of the Pediatric Company, said that children accept changes easily but need to be supervised constantly to wear their masks.

