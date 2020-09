The number of Covid-19 patients treated at Famagusta General Hospital, which acts as the island’s reference medical centre, has risen to 18 over the recent past days, Philenews reports.

Four are in intensive care unit while the condition of all 18 is described as stable.

At the same time, the Eden Resort Rehabilitation Centre in Tersefanou is currently hosting 54 people who will remain there until they have fully recuperated.