NewsLocalNumber of Covid-19 patients is now stabilized

Number of Covid-19 patients is now stabilized

Spokesman of OKYPY, Charalambos Charilaou said that the number of Covid-19 patients who are hospitalized has now stabilized and is around 200 daily. He added that approximately 50 of them need to go into the Increased Care Unit.

Speaking to the state broadcaster, Charilaou said that OKYPY has already started the preparation for the re-opening of public hospitals since on 31 August the decree for the postponement of surgeries will end.

He noted that they are preparing a plan for having surgeries also in the afternoon adding that dialogue with trade unions is in progress.

By gavriella
Previous articleAge racism in hospitals and services
Next articleSix investors shortlisted for the sale of loans by state-owned asset manager KEDIPES

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros