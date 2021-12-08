Number of Covid-19 patients increases – 70% of them unvaccinated

NewsLocalNumber of Covid-19 patients increases – 70% of them unvaccinated

According to an announcement by the health services organization (Okypy), there has been a partial and gradual increase of the number of Covid-19 patients being hospitalized in state hospitals recently. It is noted that the number of Covid-19 patients ranges around 120 daily. Some 70% of them have not been vaccinated.

The announcement noted that despite the increase, the situation is still manageable and that the organization’s hospital are fully ready in case the situation becomes worse.

It is also noted that since the appearance of the pandemic, more than 6,000 patients of Covid-19 have been hospitalized in Okypy hospitals, 600 of which in an ICU.

Despite the high number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients, the mortality rate in Cyprus remains low, around 0.5%.

 

